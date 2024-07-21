Missing man's body is found in a West Virginia lake

The body of a West Virginia man was recovered in a lake Friday, four days after he was last seen swimming in the area and reported missing, state police said.

A boater on Summersville Lake found the body of Scott David Saylor, 44, of Morgantown, state police Capt. Robert Maddy said in a news release.

Troopers responded to a missing person's report for Saylor on Monday night. Officers located his vehicle along with personal items under a picnic table at a beach. An initial search of the area with boats and sonar was unsuccessful, the statement said.

The body was transported to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Maddy said no foul play is suspected.

On Tuesday, the body of a Charleston man was found in Sutton Lake. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said Kevaughn Jamar Montgomery, 25, sank below the surface after rescuing his son who was struggling in the water when his life jacket loosened.