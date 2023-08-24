Watch CBS News
Missing man from Virginia recently spotted in McKees Rocks

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - McKees Rocks Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Virginia who was last seen in McKees Rocks. 

According to police, Alexander Ashby was seen leaving his vehicle on Locust Street on Tuesday afternoon.

alexander-ashby-missing.jpg
Photo of Alexander Ashby provided by police.  McKees Rocks Police Department

He is described as 5'10", 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

He is considered endangered because he is believed to be suffering from a mental health emergency and does not have access to his prescribed medication. 

Anyone with information or who sees him is asked to call McKees Rocks Police at 412-331-2302. 

First published on August 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM

