Car pulled from Allegheny River belongs to Pittsburgh-area woman missing since 2020, police said

By Heather Lang, Jonathan Fisher

Vehicle with human remains pulled from Allegheny River in Oakmont
OAKMONT (KDKA) -- A car pulled from the Allegheny River in Oakmont over the weekend belongs to Janet Walsh, who has been missing from Shaler Township since 2020, Allegheny County police said.

Human remains were found inside the vehicle, investigators said.

Dive teams were called to the Allegheny River near California Avenue in Oakmont around 5:15 p.m. Sunday after a fisherman found a vehicle.

Crews pulled the vehicle from the water and found the human remains inside. However, they have not yet identified the remains. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will handle that part of the case.

janet-walsh-.jpg
(Photo Credit: (Photo Credit: Shaler Police)

Walsh, who was 70 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on Jan. 19, 2020, along Mt. Royal Boulevard in Shaler Township. She was supposed to meet her daughter for dinner that day. But when her daughter arrived at Walsh's home, her mother was not there.

Walsh's cell phone was found at her home, but her silver Chevy Trax was also missing.

Her daughter reported her missing to the Shaler Township police and the Allegheny County police eventually joined the investigation.

The investigation continues to identify the remains found inside the vehicle. 

