Police searching for missing, endangered 51-year-old Walter Gramsky from Mercer County

MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 51-year-old man from Mercer County believed to be in danger.

State police said Walter Gramsky was last seen by the Walgreens on East State Street in Sharon Tuesday morning.

MERCER COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP Mercer is searching for Walter GRAMSKY. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/UKydNxO0v5 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 16, 2022

He's described as 5-foot-10, weighing 213 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, glasses and a silver cross necklace.

It's believed he may be at special risk of harm or injury, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police in Mercer at 724-662-6162.