Police in Western Pennsylvania looking for missing 4-month-old girl

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Western Pennsylvania are looking for a missing 4-month-old girl. 

In a post on social media, Pennsylvania State Police said 4-month-old Promise Lavidein was last seen with 31-year-old Justin Jefferson in Erie in the area of the 800 block of East 23rd St. around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. State police said she may be "at special risk of harm or injury."

Jefferson was seen driving a 2023 blue Buick Envision with Pennsylvania registration MDR3453 and a left-rear light out, authorities said. Jefferson is 5-foot-9, state police said. State police said they may be traveling to the Pittsburgh area. 

Anyone with information can contact the Erie Police Department at 814-870-1125 or call 911.

