Stowe Township police searching for 17-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was dropped off at closed school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Stowe Township police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl with Down syndrome who is missing after a bus dropped her off at school even though it was closed.

Police are looking for Kayla Durler of Braddock, who was last seen wearing a green coat and maroon pants. Investigators said she was dropped off at Sto-Rox High School around 7 a.m., which was closed on Friday because of a "utilities emergency."

(Photo provided by Stowe Township police)

The Sto-Rox School District issued a statement saying it's working with law enforcement to find a student with a disability who was dropped off at the school by ABC Transit.

Durler was last seen at a nearby bus stop around 10 a.m.

"As we communicated to ABC Transit on Thursday night, classes at the Jr./Sr. High School were scheduled to be conducted virtually on Friday," the district said in a statement. "We are still trying to ascertain why this student was dropped off and not taken directly home. Sto-Rox School District takes the safety and security of students extremely seriously. Once administrators learned about this situation we immediately contacted law enforcement and started working with them to locate the student in question."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stowe Township Police Department at 412-331-4043.