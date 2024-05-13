Watch CBS News
Local News

Mindful Brewing set to reopen under new ownership as Chimera Brewing

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A brewery in the South Hills that has been closed since the fall is set to reopen under new ownership. 

Mindful Brewing along Library Road in Castle Shannon closed its doors in November, but new owners are set to reopen the brewery under a new name soon!

kdka-mindful-brewing-chimera-brewing-castle-shannon.jpg
Mindful Brewing in Castle Shannon is set to reopen under new ownership and a new name. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The new owners also run Federal Galley on the North Shore and Arthur's Korner Pub in Mt. Lebanon and say that the brewery will be reopening soon as Chimera Brewing.

The owners say that they hope to be open by late summer with a new menu, new beers, and a brewer apprenticeship program. 

An official reopening date has not been set yet. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 2:45 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.