Mindful Brewing set to reopen under new ownership as Chimera Brewing

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A brewery in the South Hills that has been closed since the fall is set to reopen under new ownership.

Mindful Brewing along Library Road in Castle Shannon closed its doors in November, but new owners are set to reopen the brewery under a new name soon!

The new owners also run Federal Galley on the North Shore and Arthur's Korner Pub in Mt. Lebanon and say that the brewery will be reopening soon as Chimera Brewing.

The owners say that they hope to be open by late summer with a new menu, new beers, and a brewer apprenticeship program.

An official reopening date has not been set yet.