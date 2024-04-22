Brewers' Jakob Junis hit by fly ball during Pirates' batting practice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis was struck by a fly ball during the Pittsburgh Pirates' batting practice session ahead of Monday's game at PNC Park.

Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the right-handed pitcher was struck by a ball hit by Alika Williams of the Pirates.

According to a post from the Milwaukee Brewers on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Junis was alert, conscious and responsive after being hit in the neck. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, the team said.

Junis was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 6 with right shoulder impingement. He has pitched in one game this season for the Brewers. He signed a one-year deal with the team in February 2024.

First pitch for Monday's game at PNC Park is set for 6:40 p.m.