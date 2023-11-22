Millions of drivers hitting the road to travel for Thanksgiving holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Drivers across the country are hitting the road for what's expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday stretch.

The majority of people in our area traveling this week are driving and today will be the busiest travel day on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

If you're planning on taking the Turnpike today, you'll be joined by 690,000 other motorists.

If you're driving to your holiday destination today, the best time to be on the road is before 11 a.m. and the worst time is between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

As far as tomorrow goes, the best time is before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. and the worst times are between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Throughout the holiday travel week, the Turnpike Commission expects 3 million drivers to hit the roads in Pennsylvania, up 2.3% on the Turnpike compared to last year.

To make your trip on the Turnpike as smooth as possible, maintenance crews have suspended work through 11 p.m. on Sunday, and all lanes will be open.

There will be extra maintenance crews patrolling the roads along with State Police.

Be aware of extra drivers on the road and plan for potential delays.

If you need to report a crash or an emergency on the Turnpike, just dial *11.