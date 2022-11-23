Watch CBS News
Millions of Americans take flight to get to their Thanksgiving destinations

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's expected to be a busy day at Pittsburgh International Airport as travelers take to the skies ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

It's expected to be the 3rd busiest Thanksgiving travel season in decades.

Early Wednesday morning at Pittsburgh International Airport, there were long lines at ticket counters as well as at security checkpoints.

AAA says air travel increased 8% since last year, with 4.5 million people flying to their Thanksgiving destination, nearly 99% of the 2019 volume!

We all remember the chaos at airports over the summer involving flight delays and cancellations.

But some good news -- airlines are in a much better position now than they were before.

The CEO of Airlines for America, which represents U.S. carriers, says they've adjusted their schedules and hired many workers to avoid any problems.

Travelers heading to the airport on Wednesday morning are hoping to avoid any major cancellations or delays.   

First published on November 23, 2022 / 4:43 AM

