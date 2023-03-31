Millie's Ice Cream and Eat'n Park enter into expanded partnership

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two popular Pittsburgh brands are teaming up in an effort that's sure to make Yinzers more than happy.

Millie's Ice Cream and Eat'n Park are partnering up and it's an effort to expand both locally and beyond.

According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, the partnership will help Millie's increase its manufacturing capacity and ramp up its franchise support.

It doesn't, however, mean that you'll be able to order Millie's at Eat'n Park or Hello Bistro locations.

That's not the only team-up that Millie's is a part of.

They're also teaming up with the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy to launch a new flavor.

It's called "Out of This World."

It's a celebration of Earth Month and a portion of the sales will be donated to summer educational programming at the Frick Environmental Center.