Military aircraft makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A military aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.

The airport said the KC-135 from the 171st Air Refueling Wing made an emergency landing shortly after 1 p.m. after reporting a mechanical problem.

No one was injured.

The 171st Air Refueling Wing of the Pennsylvania National Guard operates out of the Pittsburgh International Airport. It provides in-flight refueling to Department of Defense and NATO aircraft.