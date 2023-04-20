Watch CBS News
Military aircraft makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A military aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.

The airport said the KC-135 from the 171st Air Refueling Wing made an emergency landing shortly after 1 p.m. after reporting a mechanical problem. 

No one was injured. 

The 171st Air Refueling Wing of the Pennsylvania National Guard operates out of the Pittsburgh International Airport. It provides in-flight refueling to Department of Defense and NATO aircraft.

