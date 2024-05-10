Miles Killebrew celebrates 31st birthday with superhero-themed party at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers all-pro special teamer Miles Killebrew spent his 31st birthday with kids who were undergoing treatment at UPMC Children's Hospital.

Killebrew says he's usually a private person but feels okay being in the spotlight if it helps kids have fun.

He says he got extra excited when he found out what the party's theme was.

KDKA

"It just warmed my heart so much last year that I wanted to do it again this year," Killebrew said. "I found it it was superhero day and it made me excited. I ordered a costume that didn't come in, so I had to drive out to Monroeville to get this, but it was totally worth it."

Killebrew was named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro for his role as a special teamer and signed a new two-year contract with the team in March.