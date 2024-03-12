Mild conditions to start the day with highs in the mid-60s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As of today, we have one more week of winter. The vernal equinox is the official start of spring.

Daily average High: 47 Low: 29

Sunrise: 7:36 Sunset: 7:245

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: Our next rain chance comes on Thursday as a warm front lifts through the area.

The timing of the event, when the sun straddles the equator, making a perfect 90-degree angle with our poles, changes slightly each year. This year, the event will take place on Tuesday, March 19, at 11:06 p.m. ET.

One of the cool things you will notice is that as the vernal equinox and fall equinox happen, our sunset and sunrise times start to get close to giving us equal daylight and moonlight. Today's sunrise is at 7:36 a.m. Tonight's sunset is at 7:25 p.m. Interestingly enough, since we are not on the equator, our 'equal' day doesn't fall on the vernal equinox. Our day falls a couple of days before the spring equinox and a couple of days after the autumn equinox.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

For this year, we see our 'equal' day on the 16th of the month.

Getting back to today's forecast, comfortable weather arrived yesterday afternoon, with us hitting 52 for a high. Winds were a little brisk through the day yesterday, so it may have made it feel a little uncomfortable for those not dressed for the windy conditions. Winds will remain in the brisk range today, coming in from the west at 10-15 mph. Winds will gust up to 25 mph in Pittsburgh and close to 35 mph in the Laurel Highlands. Wednesday will also be dry, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Our next rain chance comes on Thursday, and probably won't arrive until the late afternoon. This rain will be due to a warm front lifting through, so temperatures from Thursday evening into Friday morning will be quite warm. It now looks like there will be a storm chance on Friday morning as the trailing cold front slides through. These morning storms will likely bring lots of lightning, with plenty of rain. Rain totals will likely be around a half inch on Friday.

Behind Friday storms and the cold front, temperatures will drop for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the mid-50s, with another shot at seeing rain on Sunday. Rain showers give way to snow showers on Monday with temperatures in the 30s for most of the day.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos