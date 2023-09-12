Mike Tomlin: "We better learn lessons" from Week 1 loss to 49ers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following weeks of hype and preseason perfection, the Pittsburgh Steelers were trounced in their Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers, losing 30-7.

With his attention toward the future and a Monday Night Football matchup against the Cleveland Browns on the horizon, head coach Mike Tomlin has begun to lay the groundwork for what he hopes will be a more cohesive performance from his squad of 53 in Week 2.

"Obviously, it was a stinker; we stunk up the joint, myself included," Tomlin said about Sunday's defeat. Tomlin went on to praise San Francisco's preparedness and game plan as keys to why they won the contest. "San Fran got their agenda done; we didn't get our agenda done."

"The chief ill was possession-down football," Tomlin said of Pittsburgh's lack of success on offense. The field position given to the 49ers and the punt game were criticized by Tomlin as well.

The Cleveland Browns come to town still with an elite running back in Nick Chubb.

"Let's talk about Mr. Chubb," Tomlin said of the Browns' runner. "He keeps them on schedule, he controls the climate. If we're doing anything in this football game, we got to work to minimize that guy's impact."

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper were praised by Tomlin, as he continued to scout the opposition offense. Watson and his mobility at the position, with Chubb's physical style of running will once again be reasons for concern for the Steelers' defense.

If the Browns are to have success on the defensive side of the ball, it will come by way of contributions from Myles Garrett as one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL.

"I thought the corners won the game for [the Browns] last week," Tomlin said of the Cleveland secondary.

"We had to minimize their run game, and Christian McCaffrey, man, we failed there. But largely, defensively, I thought communication was not up to snuff. Our pre-snap movements and adjustments were not sure enough, not solid enough."

On the injury front, Cam Heyward will remain out for several weeks with a groin injury. A date for the surgery has not been determined, Tomlin said. It will take "multiple people" to replace Heyward's presence on the defense. Younger defensive players such as Isaiahh Loudermilk and Keeanu Benton were two players Tomlin remained excited to see develop in Heyward's absence.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson will likely miss the contest with a hamstring injury. Chukwuma Okorafor remains in the concussion protocol and will be monitored throughout the week. Tight end Pat Freiermuth may be limited early in the week, but Tomlin did not sound overly concerned about the third-year pass-catcher missing game time.

Kenny Pickett's "commitment" to the game and his teammates were more than enough reasons for Tomlin to believe his quarterback will improve in Week 2.

The Steelers remain a young, largely inexperienced team. How will a young team respond to adversity, and specifically, a lopsided Week 1 loss? Tomlin looked to the veterans who were brought in during the offseason to provide a sense of maturity and stability to the team.

"Any time you got been-there-done-that guys, they're able to provide perspective for those who haven't. They provide it in bad times, but they also provide it in good times," Tomlin said. "Oftentimes, you're defined by how you handle success more so than failure.

"You don't get to the National Football League unless you're able to overcome some adversity, bounce back from injury, bad performances, et cetera. Veterans help you deal with the good times, keep your feet on the ground, remaining focused."

The Steelers will get their first dose of AFC North football when the Browns come to Acrisure Stadium for a Monday night clash. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m.