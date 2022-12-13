Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett remains in the concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to capitalize on several opportunities with the offense on the field Sunday, eventually leading to a 16-14 Baltimore Ravens victory.

Mike Tomlin summarized this AFC North clash with a tone of disappointment, saying when players have the ball in enemy territory, they need to come away with points, especially in a low-scoring divisional game.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who replaced Kenny Pickett after the latter departed with injury, threw three interceptions to Ravens defenders.

With Pickett's status in limbo, Tomlin said at his press conference that the rookie remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and Tomlin will heed the advice of his team of medical experts on whether or not Pickett will play Sunday against the Panthers.

"After the first series of the game, he was evaluated by the medical experts, he was cleared to continue. Even though we clear someone to continue, oftentimes they're continually evaluated throughout the process of the game and that's what transpired. When he came off the field the next series, they continued that evaluation, and it was determined he could not continue."

"Kenny's in the protocol. Like always, when we're in the protocol, we'll adhere to it, we'll rely on the expertise of our medical experts, and let those guys provide the framework for how we proceed," Tomlin said. "The last time [Pickett] was in the protocol, he was allowed to work. We'll see what this procedure is like. If he's able, we'll work him," Tomlin noted of Pickett's status.

Should Pickett be unable to practice or play, reps will be divvied up between Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, Tomlin said.

Additionally, defensive end Chris Wormley (knee) will have surgery and will be out for an undetermined amount of time. Other players have sustained regular bumps and bruises, as Tomlin said.

Turning his attention to this week's opposition, Tomlin said the Carolina Panthers have a solid division of labor amongst their players. Edge rusher Brian Burns is "an elite edge guy," Tomlin said. "He is a dominant edge player, a guy that needs to be reckoned with, a guy you better be conscious of where he is."

Linebacker Shaq Thompson is a "heady player," who is very good in pass defense. "It looks like a guy that was raised by Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis," Tomlin said of Thompson, offering high praise to the 2015 first-round draft pick.

Even with their "instability" at the quarterback position, as Tomlin said, the Panthers have settled down into a team that will rely on their offensive linemen and running backs to help them win the crucial yardage.

"What they have had is consistency in terms of availability within their offensive line, much like we've had."

"I thought we moved the ball fluidly and continually," Tomlin said of Trubisky's performance. "We've got to do a better job of taking care of the football." The Ravens "won the war of attrition as the game went on."

"We're very much going to be in that style of game this week with the way Carolina is playing. We've got some schematic work ahead of us, we've got some physical work ahead of us, and the pile needs to fall in the direction in which we desire it to fall," Tomlin said, describing the desire to see his team play with more physicality.

Trubisky's play and aggressiveness were brought up to Tomlin, but Tomlin said he'd rather have a player take the aggressive chances than one that does the opposite.

When analyzing his team's run defense, after allowing the Ravens to rush for over 200 rushing yards, Tomlin said football is "a humble man's game."

"The ball is snapped, you kick butt, or get your butt kicked. There's not a lot of room for arrogance. Everybody gets their butt kicked every now and again."

The Steelers (5-8) will travel south to battle the Carolina Panthers (5-8) on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.