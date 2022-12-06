Mike Tomlin: It's Steelers and Ravens, AFC North football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two wins in a row isn't an earth-shattering streak, but for Mike Tomlin and his squad, it's a mark to be proud of.

"We can't wear our hands out patting ourselves on the back, we got five or so [games] left, there's a lot of weight on those, there's a lot of weight on this one," said Tomlin.

"Largely, we've done a better job of taking care of the ball, offensively," Tomlin said. "Your ability to make plays down the stretch will determine the outcome of games."

Turning his attention to the arch-rival Baltimore Ravens, Mike Tomlin noted that whoever is under center for the Baltimore squad, whether it's Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley, both possess a mobile skillset that can catch the Steelers off guard. "To be honest, they're one of the few teams that have major quarterback mobility, that has done a consistent job of making sure the mobility isn't lost when their starter goes down. They're capable of delivering the schematics that they choose to employ."

"It takes two to tango, they're a great dance partner," Tomlin said of this longstanding rivalry.

The aforementioned Huntley will step in to play in the place of Lamar Jackson. The second-year quarterback, although young, is still on Mike Tomlin's radar as a lethal threat. "When you don't have a long playing resume, and you go into an off-season, it's somewhat mystical the areas of the game you need to work on. I would imagine last year's experience really narrowed his focus. He was able to identify tangible areas of his game he needed to improve."

Mark Andrews is a significant offensive threat at the tight end regardless of the quarterback, Tomlin added. "It goes beyond his position. He is a No. 1 receiver in the National Football League. You're boxing him in [by] describing him as a tight end," Tomlin said of Andrews.

In Tomlin's long tenure on the Steelers' sideline, he's seen the faces change, but the defensive philosophies remain the same. "When you turn the tape on, you see [the] Ravens defense. They have a business model in terms of how they play." While analyzing the tape of the new Ravens defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, Tomlin said he saw some new wrinkles added to the 2022 Ravens that excite him as a coach.

On the injury front, Chukwuma Okorafor was the only name Tomlin specifically mentioned that may miss some practice time with a shoulder injury. Other players have sustained regular bumps and bruises by playing "December football," as Tomlin said.

Both Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have accrued double-digit pass breakups this season. Tomlin said of his two defensive backs: "They both have really good above-the-neck games. When you're good above the neck, there's a feel, there's an anticipation."

The Steelers' 2022 identity may be remembered due to its roster of young, developing players at several key positions. Tomlin noted that his team's success comes from the progress made by these same players.

"Their development also produces the win; it's the chicken and the egg. We don't grade on a curve."

Rookie wideout George Pickens was visibly frustrated for, as he saw it, not getting an ample amount of targets during game action, specifically after the Falcons game. Tomlin embraced Pickens' attitude as a young player.

"I'd rather say whoa than sick 'em. I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what it is that we do," Tomlin emphasized. "We got competitors, this is professional football. I'm not going to make that a negative, no matter how silly the commentary is."

At 5-7, the Steelers remain alive and in the fight for an AFC playoff spot. Tomlin embraces that journey, especially this time of year. In December, "the road gets narrow. It makes you or it breaks you," said Tomlin.

The Steelers welcome the Baltimore Ravens to town on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.