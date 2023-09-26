Mike Tomlin: I feel like we're getting better heading into Week 4

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football has propelled the Steelers to a 2-1 record and into a tie for first place in the AFC North.

After a plane issue caused the team to make an emergency landing in Kansas City overnight into Monday, Mike Tomlin and his squad are back in Pittsburgh, now turning their attention to their next task: the Houston Texans.

"I feel like we're getting better in all areas, and that's a reasonable expectation and mindset to have this time of year," Tomlin said as he began to recap Sunday's win. "Our business is to win games."

The injury list coming out of the game against the Raiders was not an exhaustive one, as all players Tomlin mentioned by name are dealing with injuries of the nagging variety.

Offensive lineman James Daniels will be monitored throughout the week with a groin ailment. Wideout Allen Robinson could be limited throughout practice with an ankle injury. Punter Pressley Harvin III sustained a hamstring injury as well.

"It's a big challenge for us to stack winning road game performance on top of winning road game performance."

Houston's rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans praised by Tomlin. "I can't say enough about DeMeco and the foundation that he's laying, I see it. They're a fundamental group, they play hard."

"[C.J.] Stroud's doing an awesome job. He looks mature beyond his years. He looks like a guy that wore the responsibility of being a franchise quarterback at Ohio State."

What has led to some of Stroud's early success through three NFL games?

"They do a good job of keeping him out of adverse, one-dimensional circumstances. His prudent use of mobility, the fact that he can extend plays and still keep his eyes downfield and manage negativity is another component of it," Tomlin added.

Houston's defense, which is Ryans's coaching specialty, as Tomlin highlighted, is a "fundamental group" that "keeps the ball in front of them."

One of the areas that Tomlin saw improvement in his team was the run defense, which limited Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to 62 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

I just thought we were out of place less. Less open gaps. If a guy is not in the proper body position for whatever reason, those raise the potential for missed tackles."

Given two straight weeks of primetime matchups, the Steelers' schedule has been altered due to these shorter turnaround times.

"Sometimes, when you're dealing with short weeks later in the season, you might can the tape and move on, but not in the early stages when we're growing and developing like we've been talking about," the coach added.

Tomlin was asked about Houston's 2023 first-rounder Will Anderson, and what his dynamic skill set can bring to their defense. Tomlin said during the draft process, he got to know Anderson as a person and a player and was impressed by the 22-year-old's introduction into the NFL.

"I love Will Anderson. He came to dinner, we talked ball all night. He's engaged, loves football, got a desire to be great. He asked awesome questions for a guy in that position, so I'm not surprised what I'm seeing from him."

One question posed to Tomlin was about the art of watching and breaking down game film, to which T.J. Watt was highlighted as a player who can do more than just watch the film.

"There's a significant difference based on football intellect and experience. Some people watch tape, some people study tape, and there's a difference. However you describe the spectrum, T.J. is on the extreme end of it from a preparedness standpoint, and that's one of the reasons why you get the production you get from him beyond his freakish talent."

The Steelers travel to Houston to battle the Texans on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.