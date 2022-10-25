Mike Tomlin: Facing the undefeated Eagles will be an awesome challenge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers had the chances but could never find the daylight in the Sunshine State, losing 16-10 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, whose game status was in limbo as he entered the NFL's newly-modified concussion protocol, took to the field as the Steelers' starter. Growing pains are expected with just about any rookie in the NFL, and Pickett's case is no different. The 24-year-old threw two interceptions on back-to-back fourth-quarter drives while trying to tie the game at 16. The Dolphins would run the clock out to win the game.

Pickett is "always allowed" to use his instincts as a mobile quarterback, said Tomlin. "You have to give a quarterback latitude to do what comes naturally," he said.

"He is a fish in water," Tomlin said of Pickett's play through his first few games. "It's a natural act for him, he's a competitor, and he's got a thirst for it. Obviously, we want the outcome to be different, but to communicate with him professionally and to watch him operate, to watch his demeanor, is exciting and refreshing."

Tomlin was asked about rookie receiver George Pickens and Pickens' willingness to be a physical receiver and blocker in the run game. "He loves to play football, he's a competitor. The guys that love to play football, [it] shows up in everything that they do. He's good with the ball, he's good without the ball, he's a football player, he loves to play."

The jet sweep component of the offensive playbook was asked of Tomlin. The coach responded by saying, "It's not anything earth-shattering or innovative to be quite honest." At times jet sweeps have been an effective play call, other times they have been "popcorn," Tomlin said.

Tomlin harped on the missed opportunities to turn the tide of the Miami contest, explicitly citing the four dropped interceptions throughout the game.

"They took advantage of their interception opportunities and we didn't," Tomlin bluntly stated. Giving Pickett short fields to work with and increasing scoring probabilities were missed opportunities, Tomlin added.

Tua Tagovailoa's ability as a mobile, left-handed quarterback caused some problems for the Steelers defense, Tomlin said. The introduction of rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa's first-ever game against Pittsburgh, playing an opponent the Steelers were not overly familiar with posed some problems for the squad, Tomlin said. "As the game wore on, we got more comfortable getting a feel [for the opponent]."

On the injury front, there weren't as many players that Tomlin was concerned about ahead of Sunday's game compared to recent weeks. Levi Wallace (shoulder) and Josh Jackson (groin) will be monitored throughout practice. No one player is in concussion protocol. There was no update given on wideout Calvin Austin III or T.J. Watt. Tomlin said, "their inclusion this week is highly unlikely."

Mike Tomlin and his squad sit at 2-5 with a date against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the horizon.

"It's an awesome challenge. I see some tangible reasons why they're undefeated. They're plus-12 in the turnover game, they've got 14 turnovers on defense, and have some veteran corners. They're highly ball-aware, they have good ball skills," Tomlin noted.

"They're unbelievably efficient in terms of maintaining possession of the ball and it starts with their quarterback, Jalen Hurts."

Tomlin highlighted Hurts' intangible qualities, like his leadership skills, decision-making skills, and mobility, among other problematic traits.

"Jalen has an awesome collection of eligibles to throw the ball to," Tomlin said, praising the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins.

Veterans helm the offensive line, such as Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. "They're anchor points of the group," he said.

The Philadelphia defensive front, led by players like former Steeler, Javon Hargrave, and Fletcher Cox are "catalysts," according to Tomlin.

Shifting the focus to his team, Tomlin was straightforward, saying, "We have to get more pressure on the quarterback." Tomlin said the schematics of the defense can change based on what opposing offenses run, comparing the mobile, RPO-style offense of Miami to the more traditional pocket passing presence of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

When asked about linebacker Devin Bush's progress throughout the 2022 season, Tomlin said his development through week seven has been a positive for both he and the defense.

You can watch the Steelers battle the Eagles this Sunday on KDKA-TV. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.