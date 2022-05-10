Mike Sullivan becomes winningest head coach in Penguins postseason history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has moved to the top of one of the pages in the team's record books.

On Monday night, the Pens defeated the New York Rangers 7-2 in Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff matchup.

The win was the 44th for Mike Sullivan as the boss behind the bench, moving him to the top of list for playoff wins as head coach.

He now sits ahead of Dan Bylsma (43 wins), Scotty Bowman (23 wins), and Eddie Johnston (22 wins).

Sullivan took over as head coach of the Penguins in the midst of the 2015-16 season, leading the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2016 and 2017.

The Pens won one additional postseason series under Sullivan in 2018, while attempting to defend their 2017 title, but lost in the 2nd round to the Washington Capitals.

The Pens have lost three straight first round playoff series since then, but will look to advance to the 2nd round with a win over the Rangers on Wednesday night.