Mike Pence to teach course at Grove City College

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will be teaching a course at Grove City College, the conservative Christian school announced on Thursday.

Pence will serve as the distinguished visiting fellow for the new Center for Faith and Public Life, which the college said will "explore and support the presence of Christian faith in public institutions."

Grove City president Paul J. McNulty says Pence, who was on campus Thursday to address an annual conference, will play a key role in the center's work.

Pence will provide thought leadership through speaking and writing and will be a presence on campus as he participates in events, interacts with students and teaches a course with McNulty, the college says.

"Mike Pence is the perfect choice for the Center's first fellowship," McNulty said in a news release. "No one has pursued this calling more sincerely than the former vice president. He is an extraordinary role model for what it looks like to lead with wisdom and winsomeness in public life, and he will be a leading source of thought leadership and an impactful voice of the Center."

Pence said in a statement that it's an honor to serve as a visiting fellow and that "faith and engaging in public life are not mutually exclusive."

"Grove City College has been a pivotal institution in helping students grow in their faith and in understanding God's calling for their life through a rigorous education and a faith-based community. Grove City works to send out young men and women into the world to be beacons of light and truth in a world that needs leaders of integrity and principle," Pence said.