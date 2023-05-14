Migrants near southern U.S. border begin asylum process

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An uncertain future begins for migrants looking to seek asylum in the U.S. following an end to Title 42.

An estimated 60,000 migrants are waiting near the border to start their asylum process, with currently around 25,000 in border patrol custody.

Across the country, some cities are preparing for an influx of asylum seekers, including in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh officials are putting emergency plans in place in case asylum seekers will be coming through the city in the coming days.

A spokesperson for Mayor Gainey's office told KDKA that the city, county, and community partners are working together for these seekers who were held under Title 42.

Pittsburgh would not be their final destination but a stop before reuniting with their families.

Officials told KDKA they would stay at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center during their visit but confirmed it would not interfere with any events.

Whether this will happen or how many will come is not clear, but volunteers and organizations, including Casa San Jose, tell KDKA they will be ready to assist.