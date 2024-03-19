Midland Police say area is safe after hours-long search and SWAT situation

Midland Police say area is safe after hours-long search

Midland Police say area is safe after hours-long search

Midland Police say area is safe after hours-long search

MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) -- Midland Police say that things are safe and clear this morning after an hours-long search on Monday night in Beaver County.

Police say a domestic incident started around began just after 9 p.m. when and one person left the area and was reported to have an AR-15 style assault rifle.

Numerous law enforcement agencies were called to the area of Midland in Beaver County after reports of an armed individual following a domestic incident. The individual was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

When police arrived, an officer heard a gunshot and a text message went out to people in the area saying "Midland Police asking you to stay indoors due to active police incident."

SWAT officers were called along with other agencies including Pennsylvania State Police, Ohioville Police, and Brighton Township Police.

Drones and helicopters were being used to assist in the search and after four hours, the person was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.