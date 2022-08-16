Middlesex Township Police Department announces death of K9 officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Middlesex Township Police Department recently announced the passing of one of their K9 officers, Mibo.

"It's with great sadness, we regret to inform you that our K9 Mibo unfortunately passed away yesterday August 14, 2022 after a medical emergency," the department's Facebook post read. "K9 Mibo has been with the Middlesex Township Police Department since 2015. Mibo was not only a great asset to the police department but to the community as well. Please keep the department and K9 handler, Officer Heider in your prayers."