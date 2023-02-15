Michigan State shooting: Students, community come together to remember victims

EAST LANSING, Mich. (KDKA) — Police at Michigan State University are still searching for a motive following Monday's mass shooting that left three dead and five injured.

Very few students are still on campus nearly 24 hours after the deadly shooting, but some of those who are still on campus have come to the "Sparty" Statue with flowers, prayers and tears to mourn their classmates.

Police identified those killed as Brian Fraser, a sophomore at Michigan State who was the president of his fraternity; Alexandria Verner, a junior whose positivity changed lives; and Arielle Anderson, a junior and aspiring pediatrician.

Officials say the gunman had no affiliation with the university.

"We don't have an answer right now, and that's the honest truth," Chris Rozman, deputy chief of campus police, said during a press conference.

Authorities say 43-year-old Anthony McRae began his rampage at Berkey Hall, killing two and injuring several others. He then went to the student union, killing one more. McRae later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with police

Michigan's top Democrats hope this mass shooting will be a wake-up call for gun control.

"As parents, we tell our kids, it's going to be OK," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. "We say that all the time. But the truth is, words are not good enough."

Michigan State has canceled classes for the rest of the week.