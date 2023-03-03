2 Michigan men face drug charges after bust in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Two Michigan men are facing felony drug charges in Fayette County, accused of dealing drugs in what appears to be a pipeline drug operation.

The Fayette County District Attorney said in a press conference on Friday that both men were commuting back and forth from Michigan to Pennsylvania, allegedly selling thousands of dollars in drugs including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

The district attorney said state police, the FBI and SERT teams went to serve a search warrant at a home on March 1 in the Pershing Court area.

He said Christopher Kinchen and Raymund Williams were found in possession of drugs, guns and money.

The district attorney said Kinchen admitted to using and selling heroin and admitted he's a convicted felon who is not allowed to have a weapon or ammunition. Authorities said Williams also admitted to being a convicted felon out of Michigan.

The district attorney said the arrests are a message of potentially more to come in the coming months.