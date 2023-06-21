Watch CBS News
Michigan man admits to trafficking methamphetamine into West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Michigan man has admitted to transporting methamphetamine to the Morgantown area.

Myron Manning, 25, of Warren, Mich., pled guilty on Tuesday to a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in Morgantown, W.Va., and discovered nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, 48 grams of heroin, and a loaded pistol in the car, the release added. Officers also found digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, multiple cell phones, and cash.

Manning faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 9:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

