Michael Keaton wins Emmy for 'Dopesick'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's own Michael Keaton is now an Emmy Award-winning actor.
The Kennedy Township native won the award on Monday for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie for his role in "Dopesick." It was Keaton's first Emmy nomination and win for an acting role, according to The Wall Street Journal.
"Dopesick" is based on a book of the same title and deals with the nation's opioid crisis. Keaton plays the role of a doctor who becomes the victim of a pharmaceutical company's advertising tactics before becoming addicted himself.
Keaton also won a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for his role in the series.
