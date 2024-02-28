Virgil, former WWE wrestling star from Wilkinsburg, dies at 61

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former WWE star Michael Jones, better known by his wrestling name Virgil, has died at age 61.

The WWE announced the news on Wednesday in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. His cause of death is unknown.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Jones' family, friends and fans," the post said.

A post on his verified Instagram account also confirmed the news.

"There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it's a rough day as our friend is gone. We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike," the post said, in part.

The news of Jones' death was first shared in a Facebook post by Mark Charles III, a wrestling referee and friend of Jones, according to CBS Sports.

"My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more," Charles III said on Wednesday. "Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"

Jones, who was born in Wilkinsburg, was best known as Ted DiBiase's bodyguard in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He wrestled his final match in 2020, CBS Sports reported. He began wrestling professionally in 1985 and joined the WWF in 1986, ESPN reported.