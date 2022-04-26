Michael Bublé bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Michael Bublé is coming to Pittsburgh.

The superstar will bring his Higher Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 23.

The 27-city tour kicks off in August and also includes stops like Madison Square Garden and LA's Crypto.com Arena.

The tour shares the same name as his new studio album "Higher," his ninth Top 10 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart.

Tickets go on sale May 6 at 10 a.m. Presale for his fan club starts May 3.