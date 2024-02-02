Michael Baker International Inc. to pay more than $100,000 in back wages after gender discriminations were found

Pittsburgh company to pay more than $100,000 in back wages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Michael Baker International, Inc. has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in back wages in order to resolve allegations of pay discrimination in the engineering functional unit.

Beginning in January 2020, the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program conducted a compliance review and found that Michael Baker International paid female professionals less than male employees in similar positions.

In total, the company will pay $122,299 in back wages.

They also have agreed to conduct compensation analysis for the affected group, make salary adjustments if any significant disparities are found based upon gender, review and revise its compensation system, and provide enhanced training to managers.

"The conciliation agreement with Michael Baker International demonstrates the Department of Labor's continued efforts to bridge gender wage gaps and successfully achieve pay equality for women," said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Regional Director Samuel B. Maiden in Philadelphia.

The engineering firm is headquartered here in Pittsburgh and provides engineering services. They also hold federal contracts with multiple agencies.