Munhall funeral home director charged with abusing corpse

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) - A Munhall funeral home director is facing abuse of a corpse charges after allegedly leaving a man's body unrefrigerated for eight days.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, the body was found decomposed beyond recognition at Michael Aldrich's funeral home on East Ninth Avenue.

Police said when a man tried to transfer his brother's body to a new funeral home after his death in August, he was told the body had been cremated.

When a woman arrived to get the remains, she told police she smelled something rotting in Aldrich's funeral home. She said she found the body had been kept in a refrigerator that wasn't cold and had just been plugged in that day.

Police said Pennsylvania rules require a body to be embalmed, placed in a sealed casket or refrigerated if final disposition doesn't happen within 24 hours.