Miami man accused of scamming Bell Acres resident out of $14,000

BELL ACRES, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested for allegedly scamming a Bell Acres resident out of thousands of dollars.

County police said a 58-year-old was targeted in a bail bond scam on Tuesday. The victim got a call from "John McCarthy" who told the victim a friend was arrested. Moments later, police said a "Steve Young" called and said he was sending a courier to pick up the money.

Police said 32-year-old Siul Nomar Perez-Hernandez from Miami went to the victim's house and collected $14,000 in cash.

Investigators said they identified Perez-Hernandez and tracked him to the Red Roof Inn on McKnight Road in Ross Township. After getting a search warrant, police said they were able to recover most of the victim's money in Perez-Hernandez's room.

Anyone who receives a similar call should hang up and report the telephone scam to the Federal Trade Commission online or by phone at 1-877-382-4357.

Perez-Hernandez is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.