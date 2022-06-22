Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami man accused of scamming Bell Acres resident out of $14,000

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BELL ACRES, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested for allegedly scamming a Bell Acres resident out of thousands of dollars. 

County police said a 58-year-old was targeted in a bail bond scam on Tuesday. The victim got a call from "John McCarthy" who told the victim a friend was arrested. Moments later, police said a "Steve Young" called and said he was sending a courier to pick up the money.  

Police said 32-year-old Siul Nomar Perez-Hernandez from Miami went to the victim's house and collected $14,000 in cash. 

Investigators said they identified Perez-Hernandez and tracked him to the Red Roof Inn on McKnight Road in Ross Township. After getting a search warrant, police said they were able to recover most of the victim's money in Perez-Hernandez's room. 

Anyone who receives a similar call should hang up and report the telephone scam to the Federal Trade Commission online or by phone at 1-877-382-4357.

Perez-Hernandez is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.   

First published on June 22, 2022 / 4:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.