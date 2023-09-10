Watch CBS News
Local News

Mercer County shooting leaves 1 man dead

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Farrell, Pa. man has succumbed to his injuries after being shot.

JB Ray Brown, 39, was pronounced dead on Sept. 8, 2023, at the Emergency Department of Sharon Regional Medical Center due to gunshot wounds that were determined to be the result of a shooting.

The City of Farrell Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 6:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.