Mercer County shooting leaves 1 man dead
GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Farrell, Pa. man has succumbed to his injuries after being shot.
JB Ray Brown, 39, was pronounced dead on Sept. 8, 2023, at the Emergency Department of Sharon Regional Medical Center due to gunshot wounds that were determined to be the result of a shooting.
The City of Farrell Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.
