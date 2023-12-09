Mercer County inmate escapes custody while hospitalized in Erie County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mercer County inmate who was being treated at a hospital in Erie County escaped custody Saturday morning.
Nearby Gannon University posted about the inmate on their Facebook page.
The inmate is described as a white man with a goatee, buzz cut and an orange jumpsuit.
If spotted, people are being asked to call 911 immediately.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.