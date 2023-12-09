Watch CBS News
Mercer County inmate escapes custody while hospitalized in Erie County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mercer County inmate who was being treated at a hospital in Erie County escaped custody Saturday morning.

Nearby Gannon University posted about the inmate on their Facebook page.

Erie Campus Alert: An inmate from Mercer County who was being treated at UPMC Hamot escaped custody earlier today and...

Posted by Gannon University on Saturday, December 9, 2023

The inmate is described as a white man with a goatee, buzz cut and an orange jumpsuit.

If spotted, people are being asked to call 911 immediately.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 7:40 PM EST

