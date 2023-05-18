More staffing, funding needed for mental health crisis emergency systems

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's been nearly a year since the nationwide rollout of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, but the idea behind involves more than just that number. The intent is a comprehensive approach that takes time and money.

In July, 988 will be one year old.

"I think it's going as well as could be expected. Pennsylvania has a commitment made to 988," said Christine Michaels, the CEO of NAMI Keystone Pennsylvania.

Michaels says getting the designated number was part of a complex plan to design and implement a mental health crisis emergency system that didn't exist.

"They've taken a step back and are projecting it's going to take about five years to actually get all of the components in place," Michaels said.

For Pennsylvania, one component is for each of the 67 counties to have a crisis team. There are some rural counties that don't have one. Allegheny County has resolve Crisis Services.

"An ideal crisis program offers three things: someone to talk to, someone to come to you and someplace to go," said Dr. Jack Rozel, the medical director of UPMC's resolve Crisis Services, which answers 988 calls in Allegheny County.

"About one in ten times, we'll be sending out a mobile crisis team, which is a team that's able to come wherever someone lives, wherever someone may be in need, wherever someone might be working here in Allegheny County. And it's just a couple folks, plain clothes, they sit, chat with you, find out what's going on," Rozel said.

Sometimes it's major challenges like housing, job needs or social connections. Meanwhile, this system of help has challenges too, like not enough staffing.

"So at the same time we had already increasing demands for services, substantial new opportunities with 988, we also had a huge dip in our staffing out here," Rozel said.

They've made some hires. But funding is another issue.

"We haven't seen an increase in mental health funding since 2012," Michaels said.

"This actually could be transformational if we can get it funded adequately and get it built, it would make a big difference."

State and federal lawmakers are proposing millions in budget increases. There's also a proposed state increase to the monthly surcharge on phone lines with five cents going to 988 to boost the mental health response.