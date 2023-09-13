2 men sentenced to life in prison in toddler's drive-by shooting death Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two men found guilty of killing a toddler during a drive-by shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh last year were sentenced to life in prison.

Markez Anger, 24, of Wilkinsburg and Londell Falconer, Jr., 27, of Wilmerding were sentenced by a judge Wednesday. They were found guilty in June of first-degree murder in 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas' death.

A man was arrested in the death of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas, who was killed during a drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on May 29, 2022. (Photo: Provided)

Prosecutors said Anger and Falconer were driving Downtown in the middle of the afternoon on May 29, 2022, when one of them opened fire on a car parked at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Stanwix Street near PPG Place.

Thomas, who prosecutors said was not the intended target, was shot multiple times while strapped into his car seat. He died at the scene.

Anger and Falconer were also found guilty of conspiracy to commit homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault and Falconer was found guilty on firearm charges as well.

Londell Falconer (right) and Markez Anger (left) are charged in connection to the deadly shooting of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas.

"The evidence in this case proved guilt beyond doubt and was irrefutable thanks to the investigative work of the Pittsburgh Police," Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a news release. "This was a heinous, senseless crime that resulted in the loss of an innocent child's life. We are pleased with the sentencing outcome, and our hearts go out to the family of De'Avry during this time."