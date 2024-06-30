Watch CBS News
Memorial ride held to honor Morgantown police officer one year after his death

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Memorial ride and fundraiser held for Zane Breakiron
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - Just a little over a year after his death, Morgantown Police Officer Zane Breakiron was honored on Saturday during the first-ever memorial ride in his name. 

Officer Breakiron, who was originally from the Laurel Highlands, died in a crash while he was off-duty last June. 

The ride was hosted at the Carmicheals American Legion in Greene County and it featured a 100-plus mile ride, a spaghetti dinner, raffles, and live entertainment. 

Organizers of the memorial ride said that it was all about making sure their fallen friend and son would not be forgotten. 

"Today, we wanted to honor Zane's memory," said Sean Anker, the organizer of the ride. "We're going to make this an annual ride, and we're just gonna make sure Zane's name is forever enshrined and never forgotten." 

All of the proceeds from Saturday's event will go toward multiple charities selected by the Breakiron family. 

The 34-year-old was about to celebrate seven years with the Morgantown Police Department in West Virginia as a patrol officer first class and K9 handler when he died in the crash while traveling along Route 43, somewhere between the Cheat Lake exit and the Pennsylvania border.

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

