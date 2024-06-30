Memorial ride held to honor Morgantown police officer one year after his death

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - Just a little over a year after his death, Morgantown Police Officer Zane Breakiron was honored on Saturday during the first-ever memorial ride in his name.

Officer Breakiron, who was originally from the Laurel Highlands, died in a crash while he was off-duty last June.

The ride was hosted at the Carmicheals American Legion in Greene County and it featured a 100-plus mile ride, a spaghetti dinner, raffles, and live entertainment.

Organizers of the memorial ride said that it was all about making sure their fallen friend and son would not be forgotten.

"Today, we wanted to honor Zane's memory," said Sean Anker, the organizer of the ride. "We're going to make this an annual ride, and we're just gonna make sure Zane's name is forever enshrined and never forgotten."

All of the proceeds from Saturday's event will go toward multiple charities selected by the Breakiron family.

The 34-year-old was about to celebrate seven years with the Morgantown Police Department in West Virginia as a patrol officer first class and K9 handler when he died in the crash while traveling along Route 43, somewhere between the Cheat Lake exit and the Pennsylvania border.