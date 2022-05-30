Communities across Western Pa. mark Memorial Day with parades and observances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Memorial Day is a day to remember the brave military men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

There are many observances going on Monday around the area to honor Pennsylvanians who have served and are serving. One of the biggest ceremonies is at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland.

In addition to a wreath laying and remembrance ceremony, a new statue was unveiled. It is called "America's Defenders" and is dedicated to post-9/11 veterans.

"America's Defenders" at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum is dedicated to post-9/11 veterans (Photo Credit: Celina Pompeani/KDKA)



The event was free and family-friendly with music, food and more.

Communities came together across Western Pennsylvania to honor servicemen and women.

In Mt. Lebanon, Vietnam veteran and former Steeler Rocky Bleier spoke at a service outside of the rec center. Bleier helped bring the memorial there 10 years ago.

"Remind those who have shown up of Memorial Day and what it's all about ," Bleier said. "The freedoms that we have are because of the people who made the choice to serve their country in one fashion or another."

The Castle Shannon Memorial Day Parade stepped off at 10:30 a.m. Families lined the streets to honor military members and those who have sacrificed.

Parades were also held in West View and Coraopolis.

A remembrance was held Sunday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.