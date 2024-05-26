Memorial Day Weekend in Pittsburgh will have cloudy weather that turns into storms overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Per the National Weather Service, it is likely that we will be surveying the Racoon Creek State Park/SW of the Harshaville area tomorrow, possibly in the morning. We'll send along details tomorrow when they firm up. Right now, the tree/wire damage on Pleasant Hill Road is the only report we've got in the potential track area.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

We are starting this morning with patchy dense fog and a Dense Fog Advisory for the region until 8 a.m. with visibility reduced to less than a mile.

The day starts with fog KDKA Weather Center

The first half of the day will be nice and quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s! Once we get to 8-9 p.m. we have a line of strong to severe storms where some could potentially have large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado. Flash Flooding also cannot be ruled out! We are under a "marginal risk" (1 out of 5) today and tomorrow for severe weather.

KDKA Weather Center

Overnight the line of storms breaks up but some could still be severe.

These will last through tomorrow morning and then again through tomorrow afternoon a chance for severe storms for Memorial Day so have a backup plan in place to move things indoors.

Tuesday right now is not looking like a risk for severe weather but is still in there as a possible First Alert Weather Day if models start to pick on a severe weather threat.

We cool down Wednesday with showers and highs in the low 60s before things shape up for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

7-day forecast: May 26, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!