Meleek Thomas announces commitment to Arkansas for college basketball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh native and former Lincoln Park standout basketball player Meleek Thomas has announced his commitment to play at the University of Arkansas.

Thomas is a 6'3", 175 lb. five-star recruit and picked playing for Moon Township native John Calipari at Arkansas over Pitt and Connecticut.

Ranked as one of the top 2025 basketball recruits in the country, Thomas left Lincoln Park to play for Overtime Elite, a semi-professional basketball league based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Thomas' commitment was announced Monday evening.

The next chapter… Meleek Thomas is heading to ARKANSAS 🚨 @ThomasMeleek pic.twitter.com/r1zICoWc9R — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) November 12, 2024

"I plan on being a legend for my city and a legend in the basketball community," Thomas said at the beginning of the video announcing his choice to attend Arkansas.

"I'm ready for the next chapter on this journey to the NBA," Thomas added. "Next fall, I'll be playing at the University of Arkansas."

Thomas is averaging 25 points per game and 12 rebounds per game through the first two games of his season playing for the City Reapers in the Overtime Elite league.