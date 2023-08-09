Watch CBS News
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Lawrence County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - While it wasn't the massive, billion-and-a-half-dollar jackpot, one Pennsylvanian is a million dollars richer this morning. 

Zain Mini Mart on East Washington Street in New Castle old a ticket that matched all five of the white balls drawn - 13-19-20-32-33, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 14, making it a $1 million-winning ticket. 

Because they sold a $1 million-winning ticket, Zain will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winner will be known once the prize is claimed and winners have one year from winning to claim their prize. 

A ticket was sold in Florida that matched all five numbers as well as the Mega Ball, winning the $1.57 billion jackpot. 

