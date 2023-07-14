Lotto Fever: Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to climb as do ticket sales

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Do you have your Mega Millions ticket for tonight's drawing? What about your Powerball ticket for tomorrow's drawing?

Both lotto games are set to pay out big -- if you win, that is.

With the Mega Millions game set to potentially pay out $560 million to a winner on Friday night and the Powerball set to potentially bestow $875 million on someone, it is safe to say a lot of people around Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area may have lotto fever.

Jacob Daschbach of Kudla's Service Center in Bethel Park says there has definitely been an uptick in foot traffic the last few days and it's all thanks to the lottery.

"It's been crazy. Sales have been up, and different customers have been coming in," he said. "I mean, it is great for the business and you got to support your small local businesses nowadays."

Eva Swope, the press secretary for the Pennsylvania Lottery, confirmed that more people are playing right now and that excitement really does start to mount with big jackpots like this weekend's.

"Powerball with Power Play is being sold at roughly $2,200 a minute, so you are talking a little over 1,000 tickets a minute are being sold with that game right now as of 10 a.m. this morning," she said. "Mega Millions in Pennsylvania with Megaplier is being sold at around $1,700 per minute, so that makes it about 750 tickets being sold every minute for Mega Millions with Megaplier."

For everyone, hitting one of these two jackpots would be life-changing money, but Ken Winkler in Bethel Park says he would of course keep some, but he would give a lot of it back to those in need.

"If I win the lottery, I will give half of it to charity," he said. "That's too much money for one person to have. I'll take care of my family and give half of it to charity."

While everyone wants to win big, the Pennsylvania Lottery says that there are many smaller prizes you could hit, even if you are not taking home several hundred million dollars.

They went on to say that the more tickets that are bought, the more proceeds from the lottery go to help senior citizens across the commonwealth.

So stop by your local lottery outlet and get yourself a ticket. After all, if you don't play, you can't win.

The Pennsylvania Lottery wants everyone to play responsibly and if someone needs help with a gambling problem, they should call the national gamblers hotline for help.