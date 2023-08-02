Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion, fourth-largest lottery jackpot in history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There was no winner of the Mega Millions, or should we say billions, jackpot overnight.

The billion-dollar dreams are still alive this morning as many stores that sell lottery tickets will be busy the next few days as the jackpot has now grown to $1.25 billion.

Now, there is the chance you may have won a smaller prize and the winning numbers are 8-24-30-45-61 with a MegaBall of 12.

No one matched all six numbers so Friday night's drawing will be for $1.25 billion and the cash option is $625.3 million.

It will be the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

In July 2022, a winning Mega Millions ticket worth an estimated $1.33 billion was bought in Illinois for the game's third-biggest prize.

This past January, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine was worth $1.34 billion, and the biggest Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.5 billion was won in 2018.

Now, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1-in-302.58 million.

The odds of being struck by lightning...1-in-15,300.

As they always say, though, you can't win if you don't play.

So, what if you're the lucky person that wins on Friday, what should you do short of averting a heart attack?

State Farm said that before claiming your prize, call a lawyer, an accountant, and a financial advisor.

They also said to decide with your financial team if you want the lump sum upfront or payouts over several years.

Also, they said if you choose to invest the money, you could see the money grow even larger throughout the years.

As always when it comes to big money, be on the lookout for scams.

The Federal Trade Commission said lottery and sweepstakes fraud are among their top reported scams. So, don't fall for someone calling or texting you telling you that you won a prize.

So, grab that ticket, pick your numbers, and be ready for Friday because remember - you can't win if you don't play!