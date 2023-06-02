Meet Bo: The second gorilla born at the Pittsburgh Zoo this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Zoo has welcomed the second gorilla born at the zoo this year.

A second Western lowland gorilla, a baby boy, was born on May 11.

While the zoo has hosted successful naming contests for other animals recently, the animal care staff has decided to name the newborn Bo.

That name was selected in honor of his late grandfather, Mimbo, who was at the zoo until 2005.

"Troops in the wild typically consist of one silverbacked male, females, and offspring, so this became a natural arrangement," explains Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium Curator of Mammals, Kelsey Forbes. "The two groups do have constant visual access to one another, which allows both infants to see the other family members. Both troops are doing great."

Now, that said, don't expect to see the two gorilla infants interacting as they will not be mixed, but with their immediate families.

The zoo is now host to a total of eight gorillas!