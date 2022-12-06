Medicine shortage leaves parents asking how to treat sick children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the battle against fever, parents are finding themselves without a primary weapon.

Two of the primary fever fighters for children are hard to find.

We've been watching the incredible wait times at children's hospitals. Well, that's just the tip of the iceberg. There's a huge bug battle going on at home, too, and to put it very simply, too many sick children, and not enough medicine.

A sick child can set the mood for the entire family, and when you've got one on your hands, you just want them to feel better.

"When they've gone to the drugstore, at the grocery store, it seems like the shelves are pretty bare," said Dr. Michael Petrosky, an Allegheny Health Network pediatrician.

It's classic supply and demand. Caregivers need the meds.

"But more, we're seeing a lot of illnesses going around now. I said, 'You know, influenza started early this year,' we're seeing a lot of RSV, which we see every year but usually, it doesn't start until the end of December or into January. We started seeing it in October."

And fevers are a natural part of viral illnesses.

"A lot of people are probably using Tylenol or Motrin more than they have in the last two years, I would say."

Dr. Petrosky said don't use aspirin for children, you can use adult Motrin and Tylenol, but it has to be dosed down for your child.

Is Dr. Petrosky suggesting that the children's medications are being overused?

Actually, yes.

He said some people are giving them as a preventive, which he doesn't recommend, and he said they are being used for things they are not effective to help.

You don't have to let your child suffer, but you need to be careful what you use. We just want to make them feel better, so when fevers rise, we reach for help.

"If [fevers] are a little high, I don't necessarily need to run to treat with Tylenol or Motrin, and if they're miserable or complaining of pain, then yeah, let's go for it," Dr. Petrosky said.

Dr. Petrosky said to wait until at least the fever is 100.4 degrees.

"We know the coughing, congestion, [but] Tylenol and Motrin don't do anything for that," said Dr. Petrosky.

Dr. Petrosky also said to avoid reverting to aspirin for children.

"Asprin is associated with Reye's syndrome in kids, so we advise children, young children, even teenagers not to take aspirin," the doctor added.

What you can do is use adult Tylenol and Motrin but talk to your primary care provider to get a good dosage based on the child's age and weight.

That is incredibly important. Don't use it in full dosage, properly downsize the dosage.

"If they're having fevers or complaints or filled ear pain, yes, that can help," Dr. Petrosky said.

And of course, it's not going to be sweet or liquid like the children's medicine.

"It's a lot of pills. You could crush it, mixing it with applesauce and things like that as well, too. I've seen chocolate syrup, pudding, and ice cream, whatever your kid likes."

Dr. Petrosky said you can also use peanut butter, but whatever you use, keep it in a small amount so they'll consume it all and get all the medicine.

What happens if a child takes a full adult dosage?

If it happens once, Dr. Petrosky isn't seriously concerned, but a repeat could create toxicity issues.