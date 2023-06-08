Medical professionals raise awareness during National Migraine Awareness Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — June is National Migraine Awareness Month.

During this time, neurologists want people experiencing them to know they can be more than just a headache and require attention just like any other medical condition. More than 40 million Americans are impacted by migraines each year, according to Allegheny Health Network.

Dr. Dolores Santamaria of the AHN Headache Center said identifying those triggers is the first step in addressing the problem.

"It can be asthma as I mentioned. It can be biometric pressure changes. It can be stress. It can be hormonal, and that's why the most frequent population for migraines are childbearing women," said Santamaria.

Santamaria said before painful symptoms set in, some patients see what are called auras, which can include flashes of light or shapes and serve as a good indicator that a migraine is coming.

However, some over-the-counter medications, if overused, can make migraines worse and more frequent.

"Basically what happens there, your migraine is now reactive to the medication. So the medications are becoming your trigger," said Santamaria.

That's why some severe patients are encouraged to speak with their doctor about preventative therapy.

"It reverses the inflammatory process and helps prevent migraines," said Santamaria.

Therapy for migraines has come a long way over the past few years, according to medical experts. They make nasal sprays and even a smartphone-controlled armband that uses electrical pulses to help with symptoms.

Doctors are really pushing this information this month so people know there is always a treatment option that might change their life.