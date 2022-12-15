Watch CBS News
Medical marijuana company in Pittsburgh, Trulieve, reportedly laying off employees

By Patrick Damp

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Just days after launching a new product developed for Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, a company has already announced layoffs. 

Trulieve, a medical marijuana company, has laid off a number of employees at its McKeesport growing facility. 

According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, as many as three dozen people could be out of a job. 

Trulieve has a medical marijuana cultivation and processing facility at RIDC Park. 

The company said it's temporarily reducing production because of greater efficiencies throughout its supply chain and retail operations across the state. 

December 15, 2022

