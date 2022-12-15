Medical marijuana company in Pittsburgh, Trulieve, reportedly laying off employees
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Just days after launching a new product developed for Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, a company has already announced layoffs.
Trulieve, a medical marijuana company, has laid off a number of employees at its McKeesport growing facility.
According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, as many as three dozen people could be out of a job.
Trulieve has a medical marijuana cultivation and processing facility at RIDC Park.
The company said it's temporarily reducing production because of greater efficiencies throughout its supply chain and retail operations across the state.
