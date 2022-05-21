Meat truck crashes on I-70

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were treated by medics after a meat truck crashed on Interstate 70.

The Rostraver Central Volunteer Department said on Facebook the crash on I-70 west near mile 43 has the roadway restricted to one lane.

(Photo: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook)

Photos from the scene show the trailer tipped over in the grass, debris strewn across the shoulder and tree limbs on top of the truck.

Medics treated two people who were inside the truck on scene, the fire department said.

There was no word on what led up to the crash.

The fire department urged drivers to use caution when coming through the area.