McKeesport triple shooting prompts heavy police presence

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport. 

A detective with the McKeesport Police Department confirmed to KDKA's Shelley Bortz on the scene that three were shot on Pirl Street in McKeesport.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area. Police are investigating the scene.

Stay tuned to KDKA for updates on this developing story.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 3:01 PM

