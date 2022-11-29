McKeesport triple shooting prompts heavy police presence
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport.
A detective with the McKeesport Police Department confirmed to KDKA's Shelley Bortz on the scene that three were shot on Pirl Street in McKeesport.
There is currently a heavy police presence in the area. Police are investigating the scene.
Stay tuned to KDKA for updates on this developing story.
